Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 73.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 39.49% to Rs 368.17 crore

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 73.40% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.49% to Rs 368.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.49% to Rs 21.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.84% to Rs 1151.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1794.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales368.17608.47 -39 1151.211794.18 -36 OPM %6.4117.26 -6.1011.63 - PBDT31.4094.72 -67 58.88166.48 -65 PBT23.2388.56 -74 29.80148.40 -80 NP17.3665.26 -73 21.14103.05 -79

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

