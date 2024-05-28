Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 73.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.49% to Rs 368.17 croreNet profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 73.40% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.49% to Rs 368.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.49% to Rs 21.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.84% to Rs 1151.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1794.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News