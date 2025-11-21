Paisalo Digital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 75 cr

Paisalo Digital has approved the issuance of up to 7,500 Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures, each having a face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each aggregating upto Rs. 75 crore inclusive of base issue of Rs. 25 crore with an option to retain over subscription (Green Shoe Option) upto Rs. 50 crore in total aggregating upto Rs. 75 crore. The tentative date of allotment is 09 December 2025.

