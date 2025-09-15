MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 148115, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148115, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25096.9. The Sensex is at 81886.33, down 0.02%. MRF Ltd has risen around 2.49% in last one month.