MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of MRP Agro rose 52.00% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.85% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.1017.466.308.992.331.551.951.391.521.00

