Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net loss of Welspun Specialty Solutions reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.19% to Rs 201.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

