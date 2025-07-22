Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.82% to Rs 7.44 crore

Net Loss of Vineet Laboratories reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 68.82% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.4423.864.17-3.31-0.28-1.56-0.91-2.17-0.87-2.13

