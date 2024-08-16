Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 126.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 3223.30 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 126.95% to Rs 340.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 3223.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2998.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3223.302998.47 7 OPM %18.2514.59 -PBDT580.12345.46 68 PBT462.33203.42 127 NP340.27149.93 127

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

