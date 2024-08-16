Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 126.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 3223.30 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 126.95% to Rs 340.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 3223.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2998.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3223.302998.4718.2514.59580.12345.46462.33203.42340.27149.93

