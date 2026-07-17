MTR announced the launch of its Protein Breakfast Range, further strengthening its leadership in the breakfast category through consumer-led innovation. Building on its long-standing commitment to making authentic Indian breakfast convenient and accessible, MTR is now bringing plant-based protein directly into familiar breakfast favourites, offering consumers the authentic taste they love, the convenience they expect and ingredient choices that meet the preferences of today's conscious eaters.

The MTR Protein Breakfast Range comprises Protein Rava Idli Mix, Protein Dosa Mix, Protein Upma Mix, and the 3-Minute Breakfast range featuring Protein Poha, Protein Khatta Meetha Poha and Protein Upma. Each serving delivers 10g of plant-based protein and features a clean-label proposition. Developed at MTR's Cuisine Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the range reflects MTR's continued commitment to reimagining Indian breakfast for modern lifestyles. The Protein Breakfast Range will initially be available across the top four metro cities through quick-commerce platforms and leading general trade outlets, with a phased expansion planned across India's top 28 metros.