Mudunuru reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Mudunuru reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.05 -80 2.902.18 33 OPM %-12600.00-1120.00 --93.10-33.94 - PBDT-1.31-0.60 -118 -2.84-0.91 -212 PBT-1.40-0.87 -61 -3.19-1.32 -142 NP-1.28-0.87 -47 -3.16-1.38 -129

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

