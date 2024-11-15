Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 133.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 50.47 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings rose 133.75% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 50.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.4745.34 11 OPM %10.079.22 -PBDT3.692.47 49 PBT2.721.52 79 NP1.870.80 134

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

