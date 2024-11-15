Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 133.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 50.47 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings rose 133.75% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 50.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.50.4745.3410.079.223.692.472.721.521.870.80

