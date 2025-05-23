Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.53% to Rs 219.27 crore

Net Loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.53% to Rs 219.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 895.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 831.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

219.27242.37895.79831.94-4.750.32-2.337.34-15.43-1.65-37.5557.39-28.77-13.94-88.9013.77-18.07-6.42-54.666.23

