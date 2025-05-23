Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.53% to Rs 219.27 crore

Net Loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.53% to Rs 219.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 895.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 831.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales219.27242.37 -10 895.79831.94 8 OPM %-4.750.32 --2.337.34 - PBDT-15.43-1.65 -835 -37.5557.39 PL PBT-28.77-13.94 -106 -88.9013.77 PL NP-18.07-6.42 -181 -54.666.23 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2025 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit declines 4.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 38.73% in the March 2025 quarter

T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 46.34% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story