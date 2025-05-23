India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 17.89 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 38.07% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 17.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.48% to Rs 11.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 70.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

17.8916.5970.6863.2774.1861.7272.2664.906.714.5526.5718.175.994.0023.9816.084.573.3111.9912.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News