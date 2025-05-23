Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 17.89 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 38.07% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 17.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.48% to Rs 11.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 70.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17.8916.59 8 70.6863.27 12 OPM %74.1861.72 -72.2664.90 - PBDT6.714.55 47 26.5718.17 46 PBT5.994.00 50 23.9816.08 49 NP4.573.31 38 11.9912.17 -1

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

