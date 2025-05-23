Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2025 quarter

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 16.14% to Rs 492.54 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 170.90% to Rs 37.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.14% to Rs 492.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 424.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.27% to Rs 93.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 1700.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1460.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales492.54424.09 16 1700.241460.86 16 OPM %16.7013.02 -14.9813.15 - PBDT61.7232.97 87 169.81106.75 59 PBT51.1121.40 139 127.6468.10 87 NP37.1413.71 171 93.7743.56 115

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

