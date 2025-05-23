HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.14% to Rs 492.54 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 170.90% to Rs 37.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.14% to Rs 492.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 424.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.27% to Rs 93.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 1700.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1460.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

492.54424.091700.241460.8616.7013.0214.9813.1561.7232.97169.81106.7551.1121.40127.6468.1037.1413.7193.7743.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News