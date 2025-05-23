HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.14% to Rs 492.54 croreNet profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 170.90% to Rs 37.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.14% to Rs 492.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 424.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 115.27% to Rs 93.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 1700.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1460.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content