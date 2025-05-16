Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit declines 49.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.99% to Rs 372.26 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins declined 49.98% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.99% to Rs 372.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.68% to Rs 46.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 980.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1342.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

372.26249.86980.031342.117.8112.889.687.8622.9230.3073.8299.7920.1026.9660.2787.4613.5927.1746.4670.05

