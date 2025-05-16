Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit declines 49.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.99% to Rs 372.26 croreNet profit of Mukka Proteins declined 49.98% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.99% to Rs 372.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.68% to Rs 46.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 980.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1342.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
