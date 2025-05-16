Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit declines 49.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit declines 49.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 48.99% to Rs 372.26 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins declined 49.98% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.99% to Rs 372.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.68% to Rs 46.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 980.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1342.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales372.26249.86 49 980.031342.11 -27 OPM %7.8112.88 -9.687.86 - PBDT22.9230.30 -24 73.8299.79 -26 PBT20.1026.96 -25 60.2787.46 -31 NP13.5927.17 -50 46.4670.05 -34

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

