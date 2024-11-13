Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 130.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.26% to Rs 42.85 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics rose 130.95% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 42.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.42.8545.7117.2515.646.094.702.711.932.911.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News