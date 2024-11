Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 94.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.88% to Rs 145.18 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 94.73% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.88% to Rs 145.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 183.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.145.18183.495.589.778.2719.390.7410.450.397.40

