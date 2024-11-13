Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 112.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 114.92 croreNet profit of Modern Insulators rose 112.20% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 114.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 106.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales114.92106.19 8 OPM %4.345.12 -PBDT8.997.91 14 PBT6.835.76 19 NP13.056.15 112
