Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 112.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 114.92 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 112.20% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 114.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 106.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.114.92106.194.345.128.997.916.835.7613.056.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News