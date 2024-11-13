W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 66.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.42% to Rs 62.07 crore

Net profit of W S Industries (India) declined 66.14% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.42% to Rs 62.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.0781.0510.0515.735.1911.624.6411.433.8711.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News