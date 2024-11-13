W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 66.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.42% to Rs 62.07 croreNet profit of W S Industries (India) declined 66.14% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.42% to Rs 62.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.0781.05 -23 OPM %10.0515.73 -PBDT5.1911.62 -55 PBT4.6411.43 -59 NP3.8711.43 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News