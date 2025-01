Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 214.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 869.20 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 214.37% to Rs 48.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 869.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 706.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.869.20706.729.105.5885.9040.8765.6726.9648.7915.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News