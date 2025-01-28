Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index registers a drop of 2.33%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index closed down 2.33% at 20796.6 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Granules India Ltd dropped 5.18%, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd fell 4.55% and Laurus Labs Ltd shed 4.47%. The Nifty Pharma index has increased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 5.61% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 2.17% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 1.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.56% to close at 22957.25 while the SENSEX increased 0.71% to close at 75901.41 today.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

