Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit declines 84.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Udaipur Cement Works declined 84.68% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.28% to Rs 369.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 299.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.369.34299.6016.0219.8631.4840.795.5925.703.8725.26

