Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit declines 81.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit declines 81.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Nagarjuna Agri Tech declined 81.01% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.73 -100 OPM %0-158.90 -PBDT0-1.07 100 PBT0-1.10 100 NP0.150.79 -81

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

