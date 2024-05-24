Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 55.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 97.81 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 55.01% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 97.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.90% to Rs 122.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 396.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 439.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

