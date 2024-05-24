Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 55.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 55.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 97.81 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 55.01% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 97.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.90% to Rs 122.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 396.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 439.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.81114.14 -14 396.81439.58 -10 OPM %58.5269.98 -58.9558.51 - PBDT15.0137.28 -60 69.35109.45 -37 PBT14.6837.07 -60 68.49108.80 -37 NP11.6825.96 -55 122.6678.68 56

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

