Eternal surges as foreign broker reaffirms bullish view

Shares of food aggregator Eternal (formerly Zomato) surged 5.54% to Rs 259.10, extending their two-day rally to 9.05%.

Over the past year, it has risen 40.81%. Fueling the momentum was a foreign brokerage firm reaffirming its Overweight rating on the stock, while maintaining a target price of Rs 320.

The brokerage called Eternal a top pick, citing its dominance in food delivery and quick commerce, a lean cost structure that supports better unit economics than peers, and a solid balance sheet that minimizes the risk of future equity dilution. It also believes the risk-reward remains attractive, with downside support likely around Rs 200-Rs 220.