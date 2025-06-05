Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eternal surges as foreign broker reaffirms bullish view

Eternal surges as foreign broker reaffirms bullish view

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Shares of food aggregator Eternal (formerly Zomato) surged 5.54% to Rs 259.10, extending their two-day rally to 9.05%.

Over the past year, it has risen 40.81%. Fueling the momentum was a foreign brokerage firm reaffirming its Overweight rating on the stock, while maintaining a target price of Rs 320.

The brokerage called Eternal a top pick, citing its dominance in food delivery and quick commerce, a lean cost structure that supports better unit economics than peers, and a solid balance sheet that minimizes the risk of future equity dilution. It also believes the risk-reward remains attractive, with downside support likely around Rs 200-Rs 220.

Eternal, an Indian multinational technology company, is the parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure. It reported 78% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore on a 64% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,833 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

