Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 0.81%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3964.9, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.06% in last one year as compared to a 12.21% gain in NIFTY and a 21.9% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3964.9, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25844.45. The Sensex is at 83853.26, down 0.45%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 0.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28276.95, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3975.6, up 1.01% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 71.06% in last one year as compared to a 12.21% gain in NIFTY and a 21.9% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 21.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

