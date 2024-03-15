Muthoot Microfin expands operations in Telangana

Muthoot Microfin announced its foray into Telangana. The first phase of the expansion will see the inauguration of 4 branches across Telangana in March 2024. These branches will strategically serve locations including Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hanmakonda and Parakala, enhancing accessibility to financial services. Subsequently, Muthoot Microfin plans to further establish branches in Andhra Pradesh by June 2024, reinforcing its commitment to advancing financial inclusion in the two states.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel