Muthoot Microfin expands operations in Telangana

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Muthoot Microfin announced its foray into Telangana. The first phase of the expansion will see the inauguration of 4 branches across Telangana in March 2024. These branches will strategically serve locations including Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hanmakonda and Parakala, enhancing accessibility to financial services. Subsequently, Muthoot Microfin plans to further establish branches in Andhra Pradesh by June 2024, reinforcing its commitment to advancing financial inclusion in the two states.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

