Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanfac Inds climbs on securing Rs 336-cr supply contract from Krishna Organics

Tanfac Inds climbs on securing Rs 336-cr supply contract from Krishna Organics

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tanfac Industries rallied 4.06% to Rs 4,060 after the company received a contract from Krishna Organics based in Vadodara to supply solar grade diluted hydrofluoric acid.

The contract, which spans up to the financial year 2028-29, is valued at an estimated Rs 336 crore, exclusive of GST. The order will be executed over 3.5 years as per mutually agreed specifications between both parties.

Afzal Malkani, director, said, We are delighted to secure this esteemed order, which demonstrates the continued trust reposed in TANFAC by leading industry partners. This achievement reaffirms our position as a vital player in the chemical manufacturing sector and supports our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers with consistency and integrity.

Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and s engaged in the manufacture of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid, Sulphuric Acid, Potassium Fluoride, Potassium Bifluoride, etc.

The companys standalone net profit declined 11% to Rs 17.18 crore despite a 51.3% jump in net sales to Rs 168.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Refex Inds spurts after bagging ash handling order worth Rs 100 cr

Oriental Rail Infra gains on winning Rs 3-cr North Western railway order

GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 5.55%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 0.72%

Ashoka Buildcon provides full exit to Investors of Ashoka Concessions

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story