Tanfac Inds climbs on securing Rs 336-cr supply contract from Krishna Organics

Tanfac Industries rallied 4.06% to Rs 4,060 after the company received a contract from Krishna Organics based in Vadodara to supply solar grade diluted hydrofluoric acid.The contract, which spans up to the financial year 2028-29, is valued at an estimated Rs 336 crore, exclusive of GST. The order will be executed over 3.5 years as per mutually agreed specifications between both parties.
Afzal Malkani, director, said, We are delighted to secure this esteemed order, which demonstrates the continued trust reposed in TANFAC by leading industry partners. This achievement reaffirms our position as a vital player in the chemical manufacturing sector and supports our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers with consistency and integrity.
Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and s engaged in the manufacture of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid, Sulphuric Acid, Potassium Fluoride, Potassium Bifluoride, etc.
The companys standalone net profit declined 11% to Rs 17.18 crore despite a 51.3% jump in net sales to Rs 168.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
