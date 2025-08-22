Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 30.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares
Finolex Cables Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 August 2025.
Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 30.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.28% to Rs.2,298.90. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 24.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.05% to Rs.851.35. Volumes stood at 6.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd clocked volume of 691.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.39% to Rs.81.24. Volumes stood at 218.37 lakh shares in the last session.
PTC Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17754 shares. The stock rose 3.21% to Rs.13,796.00. Volumes stood at 27900 shares in the last session.
Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 93.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.59% to Rs.477.60. Volumes stood at 16.85 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app