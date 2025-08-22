Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 30.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares

Finolex Cables Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 August 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 30.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.28% to Rs.2,298.90. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 24.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.05% to Rs.851.35. Volumes stood at 6.04 lakh shares in the last session. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd clocked volume of 691.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.39% to Rs.81.24. Volumes stood at 218.37 lakh shares in the last session. PTC Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17754 shares. The stock rose 3.21% to Rs.13,796.00. Volumes stood at 27900 shares in the last session.