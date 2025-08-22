Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea surges on buzz of AGR relief package

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Vodafone Idea soared 9.15% to Rs 7.16 following reports that the government is considering a fresh relief package to ease the telecom operator's burden of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

According to reports, the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) has initiated discussions on a proposal by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that could extend the moratorium period, offer flexible repayment timelines, and even waive penalties and interest.

Vodafone Idea currently faces AGR dues of around Rs 83,400 crore, with annual obligations of nearly Rs 18,000 crore from March 2025. CEO Akshaya Moondra recently underscored that the companys survival hinges on securing new funding, especially as access to traditional banking channels remains constrained due to uncertainty over AGR dues.

The stocks sharp rally reflects investor optimism that regulatory support could provide the financially stressed telco with a crucial lifeline to stay afloat.

Indias third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea is backed by Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. The company holds 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles, offering services across 2G, 4G and expanding 5G networks.

On a consolidated basis, Vodafone Idea's net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

