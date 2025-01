Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit declines 48.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 241.76 crore

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology declined 48.44% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 241.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 170.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.241.76170.558.069.0224.0916.8321.4613.9115.5230.10

