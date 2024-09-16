Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2453.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2453.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 18.87% to Rs 871.08 crore

Net profit of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 2453.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 805.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.87% to Rs 871.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1073.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales871.081073.63 -19 OPM %-8.04-63.66 -PBDT2481.14-797.09 LP PBT2472.85-809.57 LP NP2453.20-805.45 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AAP MLAs to meet on Tuesday to discuss name of new Delhi CM, says party

CPCB notice to BPCL for failing to install vapour recovery systems

Kolkata rape case: Doctors demand police resignation, transparency in probe

Reliance Infra board to meet on September 19 for preferential issue

Climate change risks grow faster for wealthy, poorest remain at risk: Study

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story