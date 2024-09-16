Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2453.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.87% to Rs 871.08 crore

Net profit of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 2453.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 805.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.87% to Rs 871.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1073.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.871.081073.63-8.04-63.662481.14-797.092472.85-809.572453.20-805.45

