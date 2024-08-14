Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.54% to Rs 171.45 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports rose 10.40% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.54% to Rs 171.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales171.45130.34 32 OPM %3.444.49 -PBDT2.852.93 -3 PBT1.071.11 -4 NP1.381.25 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Amid surging immigration, crackdown ensnares students studying abroad

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story