Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.69% to Rs 19.82 crore

Net profit of Nam Securities rose 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.69% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.8222.701.1600.250.230.220.210.170.16

