Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Sales decline 12.69% to Rs 19.82 crore

Net profit of Nam Securities rose 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.69% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.8222.70 -13 OPM %1.160 -PBDT0.250.23 9 PBT0.220.21 5 NP0.170.16 6

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

