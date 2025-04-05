Force Motors total sales inch up to 3700 units in March 2025

Force Motors said that its total sales marginally increased to Rs 3,700 units in March 2025, up 0.87% as compared with Rs 3,688 units sold in March 2024.

In the domestic market, the company sold 3,606 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs) and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in March 2025, registering a rise of 11.02% on YoY basis.

LCV sales for March 2025 include 394 units sold against order from Uttar Pradesh Government for supply of 2,429 Vehicles.

Exports, however, tumbled 77.62% to 94 units in March 2025 from 420 units sold in March 2024

The company said that it has discontinued tractor business effective from closure of business hours on 31st March, 2024

Force Motors is an automobile company. The company manufactures small and light commercial vehicles and multi-utility vehicles. It offers solutions for both passenger and goods transport with its Traveller and Trax ranges leading their respective segments. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35% to Rs 115.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 85.40 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 11.7% YoY to Rs 1,899.49 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 2.56% to settle at Rs 8,884.90 on Friday, 4 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News