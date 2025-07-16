SBI gains as board OKs Rs 20,000 crore bond issue for FY26

State Bank of India (SBI) rose 1.73% to Rs 830.90 after the lender announced that its Central Board has approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore through Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds in FY26.

In a regulatory filing, SBI stated that the bonds will be issued in Indian rupees to domestic investors, subject to requisite approvals from the Government of India wherever necessary.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public-sector banking, and financial services statutory body. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 57.43% stake in the bank.