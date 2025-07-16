Nature Bio Foods forays into B2C segment in Europe

Opens new facility in Maasvlakte, Rotterdam

L T Foods has announced that its organic business arm, Nature Bio Foods, has forayed into the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment in Europe with the inauguration of a new facility in Maasvlakte, Rotterdam.

The movie is part of LT Foods strategic growth roadmap, which aims to diversify its go-to-market approach by entering the Business-To-Consumer (B2C) segment, thereby complementing its strong Business-To-Business (B2B) foundation. This expansion reinforces Nature Bio Foods position as one of the leaders of the organic movement globally and deepens its commitment to bridging the gap from Farm to Folk, bringing sustainably grown organic ingredients from India, Africa, and beyond, directly to consumers and brands in Europe.

The initial Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) for this new facility is in the tune of Rs. 20 crore. The company would be investing another Rs. 15 crores over the next 3 years. Spread over 20,000 square meters, the new facility is strategically located at the Port of Rotterdam, which is widely considered as the Gateway to Europe for logistics due to its strategic location, extensive infrastructure, and role as a major hub for maritime and inland transportation. The new facility boasts of four COpressure treatment chambers for chemical-free disinfestation. It possesses three cleaning and processing lines with one for seed, one for grains and one for bulk loading for industries. The new facility has advanced retail packaging lines with an annual handling of 15,000 MT. It has a storage capacity for 15,000 pallets and a smart warehouse system aligned with the companys sustainability goals.