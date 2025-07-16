ITC Hotels spurts after Q1 PAT rises over 53% YoY in Q1 FY26

ITC Hotels surged 4.40% to Rs 238.30 after the company reported 53.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 133.10 crore on a 15.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 815.54 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from Hotels division was Rs 800.57 crore (up 16% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 10.06 crore (up 10.3 % YoY) in the June25 quarter.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 674.97 crore, up 13.2% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 188.80 crore, up by 53.6% from Rs 122.96 crore in Q1 FY25.