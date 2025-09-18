Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma rises after USFDA classifies Hyderabad facility as VAI

Natco Pharma rises after USFDA classifies Hyderabad facility as VAI

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Natco Pharma added 1.08% to Rs 866.80 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) classifying its pharma division facility in Kothur, Hyderabad, as voluntary action indicated (VAI).

In an exchange filing dated 19 June 2025, Natco Pharma said the USFDA inspection was conducted from 9 June to 19 June 2025. Following the inspection, the company received seven observations in the Form-483.

The company expressed confidence in addressing the observations within the stipulated timeline and reaffirmed its commitment to cGMP compliance and supplying high-quality products to its global customers and patients.

NATCO Pharma, headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and crop protection products.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 28.1% to Rs 480.70 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 668.50 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,328.90 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis halts production at New York-based unit due to fire incident

India- UAE look to strengthen trade, investment, and cooperation across priority sectors

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.79 cr

Sensex, Nifty trade with decent gains; IT shares rally for 3rd day in a row

Dreamfolks sinks 10% in two days after domestic lounge access discontinued

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story