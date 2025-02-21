National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 4.25%

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 201.29, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.56% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 201.29, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has dropped around 1.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8523, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 108.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 201.28, up 4.31% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 24.56% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News