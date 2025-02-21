Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is quoting at Rs 647.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% drop in NIFTY and a 19.86% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 647.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd has slipped around 9.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 75.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

