NHPC Ltd spurts 1.25%, gains for third straight session

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 80.8, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.13% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.86% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NHPC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.8, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. NHPC Ltd has risen around 3.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 268.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 80.89, up 1.21% on the day. NHPC Ltd is down 14.13% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.86% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 27.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

