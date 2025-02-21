Gujarat State Petronet Ltd spurts 1.1%

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 289.9, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.02% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% drop in NIFTY and a 19.86% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

