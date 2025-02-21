Torrent Power Ltd spurts 1.26%, up for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1275.85, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 19.86% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1275.85, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. Torrent Power Ltd has dropped around 8.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

