Hitachi Energy India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11439.3, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.57% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% slide in NIFTY and a 19.86% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11439.3, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has slipped around 5.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74580 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 152.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

