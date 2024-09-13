National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 1.81%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 10.69% over last one month compared to 5.01% gain in BSE Metal index and 5.04% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.81% today to trade at Rs 182.7. The BSE Metal index is up 0.58% to quote at 31831.68. The index is up 5.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.25% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 1.07% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 35.57 % over last one year compared to the 23.06% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

