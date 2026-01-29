Associate Sponsors

National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 4.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 0.81% to Rs 359.63 crore

Net profit of National Securities Depository rose 4.44% to Rs 89.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 359.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 362.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales359.63362.55 -1 OPM %29.4925.08 -PBDT138.88118.96 17 PBT125.47109.63 14 NP89.6185.80 4

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

