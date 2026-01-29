National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 4.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.81% to Rs 359.63 crore

Net profit of National Securities Depository rose 4.44% to Rs 89.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 359.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 362.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.359.63362.5529.4925.08138.88118.96125.47109.6389.6185.80

