Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.30% to Rs 4.74 crore

Net profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.30% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

