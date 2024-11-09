Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 46.30% to Rs 4.74 crore

Net profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.30% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.743.24 46 OPM %4.224.32 -PBDT0.200.14 43 PBT0.200.14 43 NP0.200.14 43

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

