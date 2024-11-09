Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 38.14% to Rs 11.59 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.14% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.598.39 38 OPM %2.077.03 -PBDT0.720.81 -11 PBT0.520.44 18 NP0.390.36 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM not adhering to 'sabka saath' talk: Digvijaya on attack on minorities

PM Modi using 'divisive language', Maharashtra will not tolerate it: Patole

Maha Cong assured Muslim body of 10% reservation, ban on RSS, claims BJP

Indian team to not travel Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy: Report

Pets shop in Delhi to face closure if fail to register with animal board

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story