Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.14% to Rs 11.59 croreNet profit of Virat Industries rose 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.14% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.598.39 38 OPM %2.077.03 -PBDT0.720.81 -11 PBT0.520.44 18 NP0.390.36 8
