Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.14% to Rs 11.59 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.14% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.598.392.077.030.720.810.520.440.390.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News