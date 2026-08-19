Nava Ltd is quoting at Rs 550.8, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 9.54% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Nava Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 550.8, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Nava Ltd has lost around 4.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Nava Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38578.85, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.22 lakh shares in last one month.