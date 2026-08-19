Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 458.8, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 14.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 458.8, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Exide Industries Ltd has gained around 5.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29264.55, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.42 lakh shares in last one month.